DoubleLine Total Return had $263.8 mln of inflows in March -DoubleLine Capital
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

DoubleLine Total Return had $263.8 mln of inflows in March -DoubleLine Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The DoubleLine Total Return Fund had monthly inflows totaling $263.8 million in March and $211.4 million in the first quarter, according to data from DoubleLine Capital on Wednesday.

Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, which is overseen by high-profile investor Jeffrey Gundlach, saw net inflows for all open-end mutual funds of the DoubleLine Funds totaling $441.2 million in March and $486.7 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
