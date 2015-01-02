DoubleLine posts $2.2 bln Dec. net inflow

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond fund Pimco, reported its 11th consecutive month of inflows in December, totaling $2.23 billion, after a monthly inflow of $1.16 billion in November.

DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Friday its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended December with net inflows of $1.5 billion, compared with $819 million in November. That brought the fund’s net inflows to $7.9 billion in 2014.

DoubleLine’s overall net inflows in 2014 were $10.85 billion. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)

