Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine posts net inflow of $1.59 bln in Feb
March 2, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine posts net inflow of $1.59 bln in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund Pimco, on Monday reported a net inflow of $1.59 billion in February, compared with a record net inflow in January of $3.04 billion.

The Los Angeles-based firm, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is Bill Gross’s fiercest rival in the bond market, said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm’s largest fund by total assets, also saw inflows in February, though lower than the previous month.

The Total Return saw a net inflow of $1.29 billion last month, compared with a record net inflow in January of $2.59 billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in February 2012. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)

