Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds post 16th consecutive month of inflows
June 2, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds post 16th consecutive month of inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Funds, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Tuesday reported $661 million in net additional investments in May, the 16th consecutive month it has attracted new money.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive inflows in May.

The Total Return attracted a net inflow of $408 million last month, compared with $633 million in April. It has $46.7 billion in assets under management and invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
