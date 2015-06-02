UPDATE 1-Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds posts 16th consecutive month of inflows

(Adds quote from DoubleLine analyst; details on inflows)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Funds, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Tuesday reported $661 million in net additional investments in May, the 16th consecutive month it has attracted new money.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive inflows in May.

The Total Return attracted a net inflow of $408 million last month, compared with $633 million in April. It has $46.7 billion in assets under management and invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities.

The fund, which marked its five-year anniversary in April, delivered an annualized total return of 7.36 percent as of June 1, ranking it No. 1 in the Morningstar intermediate-term bond category.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund has been a beneficiary of the net withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund , which lost its crown as the biggest bond fund in the world in April.

“The waves coming out of Newport Beach have diminished,” Loren Fleckenstein, an analyst at DoubleLine, said referring to Newport Beach, California-based Pimco, which has seen net cash withdrawals stabilize.

“We are happy to see increasing interest in our newer strategies, including the DoubleLine Flexible Income Fund.”

The DoubleLine Flexible Income Fund, which launched last year on April 7, received a net inflow of $45.9 million in May, a monthly record for the fund, DoubleLine said.

The previous largest net inflow for the DoubleLine Flexible fund, which has broad flexibility to use various investment strategies and to invest in a wide variety of fixed income instruments, was $15.8 million in August 2014.

DoubleLine’s Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in various intermediate-term bonds, had net inflows of $87.9 million in May, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to $816 million.

The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different sectors of the fixed-income universe, including corporate securities, bank debt, emerging-markets debt and Treasuries as well as mortgage- backed securities. The fund has $4.3 billion in assets.

Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many had forecast, because inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors, including aging demographics, were at play. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)