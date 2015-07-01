FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine funds had 17th month of inflows in June
July 1, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine funds had 17th month of inflows in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Funds, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Wednesday reported $477 million in net additional investments in June, the 17th consecutive month it has attracted new money.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive inflows in June.

The Total Return attracted a net inflow of $81.7 million last month, compared with $408 million in May and $633 million in April. It has $46.3 billion in assets under management and invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

