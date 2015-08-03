FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
August 3, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine funds had 18th month of inflows in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Funds, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Monday reported $688.7 million in net additional investments in July, the 18th consecutive month it has attracted new money.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive inflows in July.

The Total Return fund attracted a net inflow of $390.4 million last month, compared with $81.7 million in June and $408 million in May and $633 million in April. It has $47.2 billion in assets under management and invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

