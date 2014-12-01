FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine posts net inflow of $1.16 bln in Nov, bringing YTD $8.62 bln inflow
DoubleLine posts net inflow of $1.16 bln in Nov, bringing YTD $8.62 bln inflow

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond fund giant Pimco, reported its 10th consecutive month of inflows in November, totaling $1.16 billion, following a monthly inflow of $2.38 billion in October, the highest this year.

DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Monday its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended November with net inflows of $819 million, compared with $1.82 billion in October. That brought the fund’s net inflows to $6.43 billion so far in 2014.

DoublieLine’s overall net inflows so far this year are $8.62 billion. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)

