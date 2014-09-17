FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine files with SEC to register Long Duration Bond Fund
September 17, 2014

DoubleLine files with SEC to register Long Duration Bond Fund

Reuters Staff

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Funds filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to register shares of its Long Duration Total Return Bond Fund.

The SEC filing said the Long Duration fund “seeks current income by investing principally in debt securities of any kind.” The fund may invest without limit in mortgage-backed securities of any maturity or type, including those guaranteed by, or secured by collateral that is guaranteed by, the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations as well as those of private issuers not subject to any guarantee. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

