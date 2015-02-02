FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoubleLine Funds post record-high monthly inflow of $3 bln in Jan
February 2, 2015 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

DoubleLine Funds post record-high monthly inflow of $3 bln in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond fund Pimco, on Monday reported a monthly record net inflow in January of $3.04 billion.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the previous strongest monthly net inflow for the DoubleLine Funds was $2.67 billion in February 2012.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund by total assets of the DoubleLine Funds, also saw a record net inflow last month of $2.59 billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in February 2012. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

