DoubleLine Funds post record-high monthly inflow of $3 bln in Jan

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond fund Pimco, on Monday reported a monthly record net inflow in January of $3.04 billion.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the previous strongest monthly net inflow for the DoubleLine Funds was $2.67 billion in February 2012.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund by total assets of the DoubleLine Funds, also saw a record net inflow last month of $2.59 billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in February 2012. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)