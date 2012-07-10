FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greenlight's Einhorn says stimulus 'counterproductive'-CNBC
July 10, 2012

Greenlight's Einhorn says stimulus 'counterproductive'-CNBC

July 10 (Reuters) - David Einhorn, founder and president of hedge fund Greenlight Capital, told CNBC on Tuesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s economic stimulus was “counterproductive” and that he still favored Apple Inc.

Einhorn, known for his prescient call against Lehman Brothers, said low interest rates as a result of economic stimulus were “depressing” and kept savers from generating income.

“I think it’s actually counterproductive,” Einhorn said about the Federal Reserve’s stimulus program, adding that it lowers the standard of living and drives up food and oil prices. He said he would suggest interest rates of 3 percent.

Einhorn said Apple, which he praised at this year’s Ira Sohn investing conference, was “the best big growth company we have.”

Amazon.com Inc is “tough on its competitors” because it does not “feel the need to make a profit,” he said.

