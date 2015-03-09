Allianz's El-Erian says 2015 Fed rate hike "obvious" - CNBC

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Monday that it was “pretty obvious” that the Federal Reserve would hike rates this year after Friday’s strong U.S. jobs report for February.

“I think Friday was support for the view that the Fed will move either by or at September. So is it June, is it September, I think that’s debatable, but it’s pretty obvious that they are likely to move,” El-Erian told cable television network CNBC.