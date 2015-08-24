FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz's El-Erian says market turmoil creating value - CNBC
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 24, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Allianz's El-Erian says market turmoil creating value - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Monday that turmoil in stock markets was creating opportunities for investors, but could prevent the Federal Reserve from hiking rates next month.

“This is a good time for investors. This is an easier time, ironically, than it has been for the last few months because value is being created,” El-Erian told cable television network CNBC. He added that “it’s going to be very hard for the Fed to move in September.”

China shares sank nearly 9 percent Monday, while the dollar and major commodities dropped sharply. European stocks were more than 5 percent in the red and Wall Street was braced for similar losses. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.