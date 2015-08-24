Allianz's El-Erian says market turmoil creating value - CNBC

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Monday that turmoil in stock markets was creating opportunities for investors, but could prevent the Federal Reserve from hiking rates next month.

“This is a good time for investors. This is an easier time, ironically, than it has been for the last few months because value is being created,” El-Erian told cable television network CNBC. He added that “it’s going to be very hard for the Fed to move in September.”

China shares sank nearly 9 percent Monday, while the dollar and major commodities dropped sharply. European stocks were more than 5 percent in the red and Wall Street was braced for similar losses. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)