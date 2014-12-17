FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Janus Capital Group says launching EM managed volatility fund
December 17, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Janus Capital Group says launching EM managed volatility fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Janus Capital Group said on Wednesday that the firm was launching the INTECH Emerging Markets Managed Volatility Fund, which will seek to target above-market returns with lower risk than the benchmark.

Janus said INTECH, a global investment manager with more than $49.4 billion in assets under management, will manage the fund, which is engineered with the intent of providing a smoother investment experience in a historically volatile asset class potentially leading to long-term capital appreciation.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

