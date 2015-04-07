FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Europe-focused ETFs post record inflows of $7.8 bln in March -TrimTabs
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Europe-focused ETFs post record inflows of $7.8 bln in March -TrimTabs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on inflows into European equities)

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - Inflows into Europe-focused equity exchange-traded funds reached a record $7.8 billion in March, posting inflows on every trading day of the month, according to data by TrimTabs Investment Research on Tuesday.

The insatiable appetite for European equities has been spurred by the European Central Bank’s 1 trillion euro government bond-buying program, which began in early March.

“Record buying occurred even though returns turned negative,” said David Santschi, chief executive officer of TrimTabs. “Contrarians should exercise caution on European stocks.”

In a research note, TrimTabs reported that last month’s record inflow of $7.8 billion, 14.3 percent of assets, into Europe equity ETFs smashed the previous record of $4.4 billion, 9.8 percent of assets, in February 2015.

These funds have not posted a single daily outflow since February 3. “Massive buying shows absolutely no sign of slowing,” Santschi said. “Europe equity ETFs already issued $950 million on the first two days of April, which is equal to 1.8 percent of the funds’ assets.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.