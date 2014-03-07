FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock funds worldwide attract $7.5 bln inflow - BofA
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

Stock funds worldwide attract $7.5 bln inflow - BofA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide poured $7.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 5, marking the fourth straight week of inflows into the funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

While stock funds attracted net new cash, funds that specialize in emerging market stocks posted $3.8 billion in outflows, extending their record outflow streak to 19 straight weeks.

Japanese stock funds posted $400 million in outflows, marking their first outflows this year, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Investors pulled $1.8 billion from bond funds, marking their first outflows in five weeks, but funds that specialize in high-yield bonds attracted $1.9 billion, marking their fourth straight week of inflows.

Funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries posted $8.8 billion in outflows. Low-risk money market funds posted $16 billion in outflows, reversing inflows of $14.7 billion over the prior week, according to the report and data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

