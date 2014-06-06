FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond funds worldwide attract $4.3 bln inflows over week - BofA
June 6, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Bond funds worldwide attract $4.3 bln inflows over week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide poured $4.3 billion into bond funds in the week ended June 4, marking their 13th straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Stock funds posted $2 billion in outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock mutual funds posted $8 billion in outflows, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $6 billion in inflows.

Mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while ETFs are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

