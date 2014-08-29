Stock funds worldwide attract $5 bln in latest week - BofA

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $5 billion into stock funds and $1 billion into high-yield bond funds in the week ended Aug. 27, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows into stock funds marked their third straight week of new demand, while the inflows into high-yield bond funds marked their second straight week of new demand, data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global, showed.

Bond funds overall attracted $5.3 billion, marking their third straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries posted $1.1 billion in outflows, marking their first withdrawals in eight weeks.