Stock funds worldwide attract $5 bln in latest week - BofA
August 29, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Stock funds worldwide attract $5 bln in latest week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $5 billion into stock funds and $1 billion into high-yield bond funds in the week ended Aug. 27, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows into stock funds marked their third straight week of new demand, while the inflows into high-yield bond funds marked their second straight week of new demand, data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global, showed.

Bond funds overall attracted $5.3 billion, marking their third straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries posted $1.1 billion in outflows, marking their first withdrawals in eight weeks.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
