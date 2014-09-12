UPDATE 1-High-yield bond funds worldwide post $2 bln outflows -BofA

(Adds flow data, investor quote, byline)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $2 billion out of riskier high-yield bond funds in the week ended Sept. 10 on fears of rising interest rates, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows were the biggest in four weeks and up from tiny outflows of $32 million the prior week, according to data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Bond funds overall attracted $400 million, marking their smallest inflows in five weeks.

Stock funds attracted a meager $41 million, marking their smallest inflows in five weeks. While stock exchange-traded funds attracted $2.7 billion, stock mutual funds posted $2.6 billion in withdrawals. ETFs are thought to represent institutional investors, while mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors.

A study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank released Monday showed that investors underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise rates, causing jitters that the U.S. central bank could adopt a more hawkish stance on raising rates at its meeting on Sept. 16-17.

“Rate rise fears put a damper on stock prices, and may have chased some investors out of the high-yield sector,” said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. The S&P 500 stock index fell 0.3 percent over the period, while the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index fell 0.8 percent.

Investors reached for tax-free yields and put $600 million in new cash into municipal bond funds, marking their eighth straight week of inflows.

Funds that hold investment-grade bonds, which sport better credit ratings than high-yield debt, attracted $3.3 billion, marking their 38th straight week of inflows, while funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted $1.3 billion in outflows. That marked their third straight week of withdrawals.

Floating-rate debt funds posted $400 million in outflows, marking their ninth straight week of withdrawals.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to 2.54 percent over the period, marking their highest yield since Aug. 1, largely on fears of an early Fed rate hike. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Funds that hold emerging market stocks attracted $3.4 billion, marking their 14th straight week of inflows, while European stock funds posted $1.1 billion in outflows, down slightly from outflows of $1.3 billion the prior week.

The European Central Bank on Sept. 4 unexpectedly cut its ultra-low interest rates even further and said it would start buying loans and bonds next month.

“There are concerns that the monetary policy won’t deliver the goods or succeed in producing growth,” Hellwig said on the ECB’s moves, which he said prompted the outflows from European stock funds. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)