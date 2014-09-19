FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond funds worldwide post $3.8 bln outflows over week -BofA
September 19, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Bond funds worldwide post $3.8 bln outflows over week -BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled a net $3.8 billion out of bond funds in the week ended Sept. 17, marking their biggest withdrawals so far this year, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

High-yield bond funds posted $3.2 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals in six weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Floating-rate debt funds posted $800 million in outflows, while investment-grade bond funds attracted $3.1 billion.

Stock funds attracted $5.5 billion in new cash, marking their sixth straight week of inflows.

European stock funds posted $4.6 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since Aug. 2011. (Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)

