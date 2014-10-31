FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Stock funds worldwide attract $20.4 bln inflows in latest week -BofA

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds economist quote, further flow details)

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $20.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended Oct. 29, the largest in more than a year, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

U.S-focused stock funds worldwide posted $14.5 billion of inflows, mostly via exchange-traded funds, the largest in 58 weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

“Investors used the stock sell-off earlier this month as a buying opportunity,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West. “There are still a large number of investors that have missed out on much of the stock market rally, or have been under-invested in stocks.”

With global bond yields as low as they are and a strengthening dollar, the U.S. equity market has become “an even more attractive place to park global assets,” Anderson added. “Relative strength in the U.S. economy only reinforces the trend.”

The U.S. economy grew at a 3.5 percent annualized rate between July and September, the government said on Thursday. Anderson said the gross domestic product growth figure “was right in the sweet spot,” well above the consensus estimate looking for 3 percent and his firm’s own estimate of 3.1 percent.

“There were respectable contributions from nearly all major components of GDP, including consumer spending and business investment, though both slowed from the second quarter’s torrid pace,” he said.

European stock funds worldwide posted $2.1 billion of inflows, their first inflows in 9 weeks. Emerging markets equity funds worldwide posted $1.3 billion of inflows after three straight weeks of outflows.

Investors’ appetite for bond funds was on display again in the latest week, with even risky high-yield “junk” bond funds attracting their second week of inflows of $2.9 bilion.

Bond funds worldwide overall attracted $6.5 billion, marking their sixth straight week of inflows.

That’s despite the continuing outflows from floating-rate debt funds worldwide, which are protected from rising interest rates. They saw their 16th straight week of outflows with $400 million in the latest week. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and W Simon)

