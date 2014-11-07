FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stock funds worldwide attract $17.5 bln in latest week - BofA
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Stock funds worldwide attract $17.5 bln in latest week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $17.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended Nov. 5, after $20 billion the previous week, marking these funds’ biggest two weeks of inflows since October 2013, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Bond funds worldwide attracted $9 billion inflows, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Investment-grade bond funds worldwide attracted $4.9 billion of inflows, their 46th straight week of inflows, while high-yield bond funds worldwide posted $3.2 billion, their third straight week of inflows.

For their part, U.S.-focused stock funds worldwide posted inflows of $15.3 billion in the latest week, all via exchange-traded funds, BofA said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.