Stock funds worldwide post $12.1 bln outflows in week - BofA and EPFR
#Funds News
January 9, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Stock funds worldwide post $12.1 bln outflows in week - BofA and EPFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $12.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 7 after pouring about $160 billion into the funds in 2014, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report and EPFR Global showed on Friday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for most of the total outflows with withdrawals of $12.8 billion, according to the report, which also cited data from EPFR Global. The funds attracted $87.2 billion in new cash in 2014, according to EPFR Global data.

Bond funds attracted $5.3 billion in inflows, their biggest in eight weeks, according to the report. The funds attracted $150.6 billion in new cash in 2014, according to EPFR Global data.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
