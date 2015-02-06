FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bond funds worldwide attract most inflows since Sept '09 - BofA
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 6, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Bond funds worldwide attract most inflows since Sept '09 - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $21.5 billion into bond funds in the week ended Feb. 4, marking the biggest weekly inflows since Sept. 2009, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows were, however, boosted by registered investment advisor reallocation, the report said. Stock funds posted $6.8 billion in outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.