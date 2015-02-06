Bond funds worldwide attract most inflows since Sept '09 - BofA

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $21.5 billion into bond funds in the week ended Feb. 4, marking the biggest weekly inflows since Sept. 2009, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows were, however, boosted by registered investment advisor reallocation, the report said. Stock funds posted $6.8 billion in outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.