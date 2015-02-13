FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond funds worldwide attract $11.2 bln inflows in week - BofA
#Funds News
February 13, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Bond funds worldwide attract $11.2 bln inflows in week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $11.2 billion into bond funds in the week ended Feb. 11, marking their sixth straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $4.2 billion of the total sum, marking their biggest inflows since July 2013, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) funds attracted $500 million, their biggest weekly inflows since May 2012.

Stock funds attracted $8.2 billion in new cash, with all of the money flowing into exchange-traded funds, after $6.8 billion in outflows the prior week. European stock funds attracted $3.6 billion, their fifth straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

