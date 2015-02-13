UPDATE 1-Bond funds worldwide attract $11.2 bln inflows in latest week -BofA

(Adds additional flow data, investor comment)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $11.2 billion into bond funds in the week ended Feb. 11, with higher-yielding debt attracting hefty inflows on a strong U.S. jobs report, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows marked the sixth straight week of new cash into bond funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Higher-rated investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $5.9 billion of the total inflows to mark their 60th straight week of new demand.

Those inflows were down, however, from the prior week. Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted their biggest inflows since July 2013 at $4.2 billion. Inflows of $8.2 billion into stock funds were the biggest so far this year and reversed the prior week’s $6.8 billion in outflows.

The inflows into higher-yielding bond funds and stock funds reflected heightened risk appetite after a stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report for January.

“The jobs report was so strong relative to expectations across virtually every metric that it gave confidence to people who wanted to take on additional risk,” said Michael Temple, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston.

The jobs report raised expectations that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates by mid-year, which is expected to hurt bond prices. Investors likely sought bonds offering higher yields than comparable Treasuries based on their greater potential for price gains than other bonds in the event of a rate hike, Temple said.

Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) funds attracted $500 million, their biggest weekly inflow since May 2012. The inflows came after the jobs report showed a strong rebound in wages, which was viewed as a sign of higher inflation.

European stock funds attracted $3.6 billion, their fifth straight week of inflows, while Japanese stock funds added a sizable $1.6 billion. Emerging markets equity funds also attracted $1.6 billion, their most since Sept. 2014.

While fears of a potential Greek exit from the euro zone rose over the period, meetings between Greece and its major creditors gave investors some hope for a debt deal. The inflows into emerging markets and Japanese stock funds came even as those stock markets slipped over the period.

All of the inflows into stock funds went toward exchange-traded funds, which are thought to represent the behavior of the institutional investor, data from the report showed. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Meredith Mazzilli)