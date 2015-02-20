Bond funds worldwide attract $7.1 bln, 7th week of inflows - BofA

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $7.1 billion into bond funds in the week ended Feb. 18, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

High-yield bond funds attracted $2.1 billion, marking their fourth straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds attracted $6.4 billion, their second straight week of inflows.