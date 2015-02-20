FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond funds worldwide attract $7.1 bln, 7th week of inflows - BofA
#Funds News
February 20, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Bond funds worldwide attract $7.1 bln, 7th week of inflows - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $7.1 billion into bond funds in the week ended Feb. 18, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

High-yield bond funds attracted $2.1 billion, marking their fourth straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds attracted $6.4 billion, their second straight week of inflows.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

