European stock funds attract $5.2 bln inflows in week -BofA
March 13, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

European stock funds attract $5.2 bln inflows in week -BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $5.2 billion into funds that specialize in European stocks in the week ended March 11, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows marked a ninth straight week of new demand for the funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Stock funds overall posted $700 million in outflows, with U.S.-focused stock funds posting $7.5 billion in outflows.

Bond funds attracted $2.7 billion in inflows to mark their 10th straight week of new demand. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
