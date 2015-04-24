FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIPS funds worldwide attract $1.4 bln in week, most in 5 years - BofA
April 24, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

TIPS funds worldwide attract $1.4 bln in week, most in 5 years - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $1.4 billion into funds that hold Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) in the week ended April 22, marking their biggest inflows in five years, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Bond funds overall attracted $5.6 billion in new cash, marking their 16th straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. High-yield bond funds attracted $400 million to mark inflows in 12 of the past 13 weeks.

Stock funds overall posted $6 billion in outflows, with $4.9 billion of that amount leaving stock exchange-traded funds. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $7.2 billion in outflows, marking withdrawals in nine of the past 10 weeks.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
