FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Government-Treas funds worldwide post biggest outflows in 10 wks-BofA
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 15, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Government-Treas funds worldwide post biggest outflows in 10 wks-BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $1.9 billion out of funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries in the week ended May 13, marking the biggest outflows in 10 weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Bond funds overall posted $16 million in outflows, marking their first outflows in 19 weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund tracker EPFR Global. Mortgage-backed securities funds posted $48 million in outflows, their first in 30 weeks.

Stock funds attracted $1.9 billion to mark their first inflows in five weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.