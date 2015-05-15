Government-Treas funds worldwide post biggest outflows in 10 wks-BofA

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $1.9 billion out of funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries in the week ended May 13, marking the biggest outflows in 10 weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Bond funds overall posted $16 million in outflows, marking their first outflows in 19 weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund tracker EPFR Global. Mortgage-backed securities funds posted $48 million in outflows, their first in 30 weeks.

Stock funds attracted $1.9 billion to mark their first inflows in five weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)