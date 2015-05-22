FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US-focused stock funds worldwide post $8.5 bln outflows in week-BofA
May 22, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

US-focused stock funds worldwide post $8.5 bln outflows in week-BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $8.5 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S. stocks in the week ended May 20, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows came after the funds attracted $600 million in inflows the prior week. European stock funds got their first inflows in three weeks, at $3.2 billion, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Bond funds worldwide received $1.4 billion in the latest week after posting $16 million in outflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

