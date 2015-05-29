FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese stock funds attract most cash since April '08 in week - BofA
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 29, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese stock funds attract most cash since April '08 in week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $4.5 billion into funds that specialize in Chinese stocks in the week ended May 27, marking the biggest weekly inflows into the funds since April 2008, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Stock funds overall attracted $4.6 billion after posting $600 million in outflows the prior week, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $3.9 billion in withdrawals to mark outflows from the funds in nine of the past 10 weeks, the report said.

Bond funds posted $400 million in outflows after attracting $1.4 billion in inflows the prior week, marking just the second week of outflows from the funds so far in 2015. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted $1.4 billion in withdrawals to mark their fifth straight week of outflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.