Bond funds worldwide post $3.8 bln outflows in latest week - BofA
#Funds News
June 26, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Bond funds worldwide post $3.8 bln outflows in latest week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $3.8 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 24, marking their third straight week of outflows and their biggest three-week outflows since July 2013, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Government bond funds, which largely invest in U.S. Treasuries, posted $1.4 billion in outflows to mark their ninth straight week of withdrawals. That marked their longest outflow streak since Jan. 2013, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Investment-grade bond funds posted their second straight week of outflows, at $1.9 billion. Stock funds attracted $4.6 billion to mark their second straight week of inflows, with European stock funds attracting their biggest inflows in 11 weeks at $3.4 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

