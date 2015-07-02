Bond funds worldwide post $6.1 bln outflows in latest week - BofA

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $6.1 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 30, marking their fourth straight week of withdrawals and their biggest four-week outflows since July 2013, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Thursday.

Funds that mainly invest in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.3 billion in outflows, marking their 10th straight week of withdrawals and their longest outflow streak since March 2009. High-yield bond funds posted their fourth straight week of outflows, at $2.9 billion.

Stock funds posted $400 million in outflows to mark their first withdrawals in three weeks. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted their second straight week of outflows, at $5.9 billion, while European stock funds attracted their seventh straight week of inflows at $1.7 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Franklin Paul)