FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bond funds worldwide post $6.1 bln outflows in latest week - BofA
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 2, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Bond funds worldwide post $6.1 bln outflows in latest week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $6.1 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 30, marking their fourth straight week of withdrawals and their biggest four-week outflows since July 2013, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Thursday.

Funds that mainly invest in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.3 billion in outflows, marking their 10th straight week of withdrawals and their longest outflow streak since March 2009. High-yield bond funds posted their fourth straight week of outflows, at $2.9 billion.

Stock funds posted $400 million in outflows to mark their first withdrawals in three weeks. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted their second straight week of outflows, at $5.9 billion, while European stock funds attracted their seventh straight week of inflows at $1.7 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.