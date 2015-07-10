FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stock funds see record $13 bln inflows in week to July 8 - BofA
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 10, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

China stock funds see record $13 bln inflows in week to July 8 - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Chinese equity funds worldwide posted record $13 billion inflows in the week ended July 8, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows were concentrated in local-listed A-share exchange-traded funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds overall attracted $25.4 billion to mark their biggest inflows since last December.

Bond funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their fifth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that invest largely in U.S. Treasuries attracted $200 million to mark their first inflows in 11 weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.