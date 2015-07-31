FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Precious metals funds worldwide bleed $1.2 bln, most since Dec. '13 - BofA
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 31, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Precious metals funds worldwide bleed $1.2 bln, most since Dec. '13 - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $1.2 billion out of precious metals funds in the week ended July 29, marking the biggest weekly outflows from the funds since December 2013, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows from the funds, which mainly invest in physical gold, came after sizable $1.1 billion withdrawals over the prior week.

Stock funds worldwide attracted small $200 million inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. That marked the fourth straight week of inflows into stock funds.

Bond funds posted $400 million in outflows to mark their first withdrawals in three weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.