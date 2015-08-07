FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stock funds worldwide attract $3.3 bln in week - BofA
August 7, 2015

European stock funds worldwide attract $3.3 bln in week - BofA

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $3.3 billion into funds that specialize in European shares in the week ended Aug. 5 while pulling $4.3 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S. shares, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows into European stock funds marked their 12th straight week of inflows, while the outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds marked their third straight week of withdrawals, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Stock funds overall attracted $700 million in new cash to mark their fifth straight week of inflows. Bond funds attracted $2 billion in new cash after posting $400 million in outflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

