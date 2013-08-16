FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stock funds gain $2.3 bln in new cash - BofA
August 16, 2013

European stock funds gain $2.3 bln in new cash - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide poured $2.3 billion into European stock funds in the latest week, the most in over two years, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.

Investors soured on U.S. stock funds in the week ended Aug. 14 and withdrew $1.9 billion, marking the first outflows from the funds in seven weeks.

Stock funds overall attracted $1.3 billion in new cash, down from $9.6 billion in inflows the previous week according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracking firm EPFR Global.

Bond funds, meanwhile, had $1.4 billion in outflows over the weekly period, down from outflows of $2.2 billion the prior week.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

