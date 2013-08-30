FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors pull $2 bln out of emerging market bond funds - BofA
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

Investors pull $2 bln out of emerging market bond funds - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $2 billion out of emerging market debt funds in the latest week, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in nine weeks, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report said on Friday.

The outflows in the week ended Aug. 28 also marked the 14th straight week of outflows from the funds, the report added, also citing data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. All bond funds worldwide had outflows of $7.2 billion, marking the fifth straight week of outflows from the funds.

U.S. stock funds had $3.1 billion in outflows, down from outflows of $14.3 billion in the prior week, which were the highest since June 2008. All stock funds worldwide had outflows of $4.8 billion.

Investors gave $500 million to commodities funds, meanwhile, marking the biggest inflow into the funds in 31 weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.