Stock funds worldwide have $8.7 billion outflow - Bank of America

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Investors worldwide pulled $8.68 billion out of stock funds in the latest week, marking the third straight week of outflows from the funds, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report said on Friday.

The outflows from stock funds worldwide in the week ended Sept. 4 accelerated after outflows of $4.8 billion the prior week and brought cumulative outflows from stock funds over the past three weeks to $21.94 billion, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.