CORRECTED-U.S.-domiciled Stock funds have $8.7 billion outflow - Bank of America

(Corrects to show outflows from U.S.-domiciled funds, not worldwide)

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $8.68 billion out of U.S.-domiciled stock funds in the latest week, marking the third straight week of outflows from the funds, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report said on Friday.

The outflows from the funds in the week ended Sept. 4 brought cumulative outflows from U.S.-domiciled stock funds over the past three weeks to $21.94 billion, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)