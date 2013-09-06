FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-U.S.-domiciled Stock funds have $8.7 billion outflow - Bank of America
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S.-domiciled Stock funds have $8.7 billion outflow - Bank of America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show outflows from U.S.-domiciled funds, not worldwide)

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $8.68 billion out of U.S.-domiciled stock funds in the latest week, marking the third straight week of outflows from the funds, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report said on Friday.

The outflows from the funds in the week ended Sept. 4 brought cumulative outflows from U.S.-domiciled stock funds over the past three weeks to $21.94 billion, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.