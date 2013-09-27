FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond funds worldwide attract $4.5 bln in latest week - BofA
September 27, 2013 / 2:04 PM / 4 years ago

Bond funds worldwide attract $4.5 bln in latest week - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Investors in funds worldwide poured $4.5 billion into bond funds in the latest week, marking the biggest inflows in five months, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.

The flows into bond funds in the week to Sept. 25 reversed outflows of $1.1 billion the previous week. Emerging market bond funds attracted $600 million in new cash, marking the first inflows in 18 weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracking firm EPFR Global.

Money market funds attracted $16 billion in new cash, marking $68 billion in inflows over the past two months.

Investment-grade bond funds pulled in $1 billion in new cash, marking their biggest inflow in 17 weeks. Stock funds, meanwhile, had outflows of $1.5 billion, reversing the previous week’s record $26 billion inflows.

