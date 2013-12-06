FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock funds worldwide have $2 bln outflow - BofA
December 6, 2013 / 4:22 PM / 4 years ago

Stock funds worldwide have $2 bln outflow - BofA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $2 billion out of stock funds worldwide in the week ended Dec. 4, reversing large inflows into the funds over the previous week, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research Report showed on Friday.

The outflows reversed inflows of $13 billion over the previous week and marked the first investor withdrawals from stock funds in four weeks, according to data from BofA Merrill Lynch and fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Money market funds worldwide attracted $31 billion in new cash over the reporting period, marking the largest inflows into the low-risk funds in six weeks, data from the report showed.

Bond funds worldwide, meanwhile, had outflows of $400 million, marking their first outflows in three weeks, according to data from the report and fund-tracker EPFR Global.

High-yield bond funds attracted $1.3 billion in new cash, marking inflows into the funds in 12 of the past 13 weeks, according to data from the report, which also cited data from EPFR Global. Investment-grade bond funds, meanwhile, had outflows of $1.3 billion, their largest in five weeks.

Japanese stock funds attracted $600 million in new cash, bringing record inflows this year to $43 billion, while emerging market stock funds had outflows of $1.7 billion. That marked their sixth straight week of outflows.

