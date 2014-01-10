FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond funds worldwide attract $5.3 bln inflow - BofA
January 10, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Bond funds worldwide attract $5.3 bln inflow - BofA

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Investors poured $5.3 billion into bond funds in the week ended Jan. 8, marking the biggest flows into the funds since May of last year, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Funds that hold government debt, mainly U.S. Treasuries, attracted $900 million in new cash, marking the biggest inflows in 18 weeks, according to data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Stock funds posted outflows of $400 million after attracting $4.4 billion in inflows the previous week. Funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks posted outflows of $2.2 billion, marking their first outflows in three weeks, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and EPFR Global.

Funds that hold Japanese stocks attracted $1.7 billion in new cash, marking the largest inflows since May of last year, while emerging market stock funds posted outflows of $1.3 billion, marking their longest outflow streak in 11 years.

