Emerging market stock funds worldwide post $6.4 bln outflow -BofA
January 31, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

Emerging market stock funds worldwide post $6.4 bln outflow -BofA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide pulled $6.4 billion out of emerging market stock funds in the week ended Jan. 29, marking their biggest outflows since August 2011, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

All stock funds posted outflows of $10.4 billion in the week to Wednesday, reversing the prior week’s inflows of $6.6 billion. Stock exchange-traded funds posted $12 billion in outflows, while stock mutual funds attracted $2 billion in new cash.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $9.7 billion in outflows, marking the biggest outflows since October 2013, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Investors pulled $1.9 billion from bond funds after committing $2 billion to the funds over the prior week. Investors pulled $2.7 billion out of emerging market bond funds, marking the biggest outflows from the funds since last June.

Commodities funds posted $1.3 billion in withdrawals, marking their biggest outflows in five weeks.

