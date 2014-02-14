FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stock funds worldwide attract $11.5 bln after record outflow - BofA
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

Stock funds worldwide attract $11.5 bln after record outflow - BofA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide committed $11.5 billion to stock funds in the week ended Feb. 12, reversing the prior week’s record outflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows into stock funds reversed the prior week’s outflows of $28.3 billion, which were a record in dollar terms. U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $7 billion in new cash, reversing the prior week’s record cash outflows of $24 billion, according to data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Emerging market stock funds posted $3.1 billion in outflows, extending the funds’ record outflow streak to 16 weeks. Funds that hold European stocks did better with inflows of $4 billion, marking their 33rd straight week of inflows.

Bond funds worldwide attracted $4.7 billion in new cash, marking the second straight week of inflows after record cash inflows of about $15 billion in the previous week.

High-yield bond funds attracted $1.8 billion, marking their first inflows in three weeks. Safer investment-grade bond funds attracted $2.5 billion in new cash, marking their 8th straight week of inflows.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.