FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-focused stock funds worldwide post $7.1 bln outflow - BofA
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 17, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-focused stock funds worldwide post $7.1 bln outflow - BofA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide pulled $7.1 billion out of U.S.-focused stock funds in the week ended Tuesday while putting cash into Japanese and emerging market stock funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Thursday.

The outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds were the first in three weeks. Stock funds overall attracted $300 million in new cash after hefty $11.2 billion inflows over the prior week, data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global, showed.

Funds that specialize in Japanese stocks attracted big inflows of $4.2 billion, with exchange-traded funds attracting most of the new cash. ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor. Emerging market stock funds attracted $1.9 billion, marking their third straight week of new demand.

Bond funds attracted $2.1 billion, marking their sixth straight week of inflows. Emerging market bond funds attracted $600 million, marking their third straight week of inflows.

Floating-rate debt funds, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks, posted $100 million in outflows. That marked their first outflows in 95 weeks.

Low-risk money market funds posted a sizeable $37 billion in outflows, marking their fifth straight week of outflows. Precious metals funds, meanwhile, attracted $100 million in new cash, marking their first inflows in three weeks.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.