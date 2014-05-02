FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock funds worldwide attract $4.2 bln over week - BofA
May 2, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide poured $4.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended April 30, marking the fifth straight week of inflows into the funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report showed on Friday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $600 million in new cash, marking their first inflows in three weeks. Emerging markets stock funds attracted a small $38 million, marking their fifth straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Low-risk money market funds posted $26 billion in outflows, extending the funds’ outflows so far this year to $128 billion, according to the report.

Bond funds attracted $3.8 billion in inflows, marking their eighth straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $500 million, marking their 12th straight week of inflows, while emerging market debt funds attracted $600 million, marking their fifth straight week of new money.

Funds that hold floating-rate loans, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating rate benchmarks, posted $600 million in outflows, marking their third straight week of withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
