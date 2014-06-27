FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock funds worldwide post $600 mln outflows - BofA
June 27, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Stock funds worldwide post $600 mln outflows - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide pulled $600 million out of stock funds in the week ended June 25, reversing the prior week’s massive inflows of $12.6 billion, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Funds that specialize in European stocks posted $1.6 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since May of last year, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $2 billion in new cash, down from inflows of $8.4 billion the prior week. Bond funds attracted $4.7 billion in inflows, reversing the prior week’s outflows of $2.3 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

