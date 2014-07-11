FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stock funds worldwide reap $5.5 bln, second week of inflows - BofA
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 11, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Stock funds worldwide reap $5.5 bln, second week of inflows - BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide poured $5.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended July 9, marking their second straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows exceeded the prior week’s $1.4 billion in inflows. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $600 million after posting outflows the prior week, according to data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Emerging markets stock funds attracted $1.4 billion to notch their fifth straight week of inflows.

Bond funds attracted net inflows of $3.6 billion, marking their third straight week of inflows. Investment-grade bond funds attracted $3.2 billion, while riskier high-yield bond funds saw no inflows after attracting $1.1 billion the prior week.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.